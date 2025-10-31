Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Longtime political consultant and commentator James Carville did not pull punches when discussing the increasingly political fiasco surrounding his alma mater’s coaching search.

Carville, a proud LSU alum and MSNBC contributor, could not sit idly by as Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry made a mockery of the hiring process. Yesterday, Landry declared LSU athletic director Scott Woodward would not be part of the hiring process, suggesting that he’d sooner allow President Donald Trump to make the hire.

The governor has involved himself by claiming the state of Louisiana is on the hook for former head coach Brian Kelly’s $53 million buyout, despite reports suggesting that the school had found donors to cover the cost.

Of course, a sitting governor deciding to pull rank on an athletic director is unprecedented stuff. And Landry hasn’t exactly improved LSU’s chances of attracting another highly desirable head coach. The governor has made clear that whoever takes the job next won’t have nearly the same type of buyout clause that Kelly had.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, LSU is finalizing an exit agreement with Woodward as of Thursday night.

LSU and AD Scott Woodward are finalizing an exit agreement, sources tell @YahooSports. Longtime LSU athletic administrator Verge Ausberry is expected to serve as the interim athletic director. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 31, 2025

The fiasco has Carville upset enough to speak out. And in a comment to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, the political commentator suggested Landry was ruining LSU’s reputation.

Noted LSU alum and political pundit James Carville to @YahooSports tonight: “The reputation of our university has been damaged. This board and governor have damaged LSU way beyond athletics. Who the f*** coach is going to come here?!” https://t.co/J5XpGYxWkq — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 31, 2025

“The reputation of our university has been damaged. This board and governor have damaged LSU way beyond athletics. Who the f*ck coach is going to come here?!” Carville said.

Carville’s not alone in his beliefs. As The Athletic’s Chris Vannini points out, “LSU does not have a full-time president, athletic director or head football coach, and the governor is sticking himself into the whole process. It simply does not get more dysfunctional than this.”