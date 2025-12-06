Screengrab via X

The controversial departure of Lane Kiffin, leaving Ole Miss for LSU with the Rebels on the doorstep of the College Football Playoff, was filled with acrimony. But Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones have shown there is a better way.

After being the last major school to make a hire, it seemed as if the Penn State Nittany Lions had reached a dead end in their coaching search. Finally, they made the surprise move to hire Campbell away from Iowa State, where he had been long acclaimed for his work with the Cyclones program.

Shannon Ehrhardt from KCCI in Des Moines interviewed Cyclones athletic director Jamie Pollard. The AD became emotional in reflecting on the impact of Matt Campbell at Iowa State and the current nature of college athletics.

“Matt Campbell owes Iowa State nothing.” AD Jamie Pollard tears up talking Campbell’s 10-year run…powerful stuff @KCCINews pic.twitter.com/fOc44U3LCq — Shannon Ehrhardt (@SEhrhardtKCCI) December 6, 2025

“These jobs are hard. And we make sacrifices that fans will never understand,” Pollard said, beginning to tear up. “And he’s had an amazing run as our football coach and didn’t get to do it in front of his family and friends. He had other times he could have left and he chose not to. Matt Campbell owes Iowa State nothing because he did more than we could have ever, ever dreamed he would do as our head coach.”

Matt Campbell had been rumored for just about every coaching job imaginable for the past decade, whether it be in college or the NFL. He has clearly been one of the most respected coaches nationwide for a longtime and he stayed at Iowa State a lot longer than anyone probably ever thought possible.

To see him leave on a high note with thanksgiving from the administration at Iowa State is an encouraging sign that bridges don’t always have to be burnt when it comes to coaches changing jobs.