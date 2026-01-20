Credit: ESPN

The Indiana Hoosiers took down the Miami Hurricanes 27-21 to win the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium. After long being known as a basketball school and having three bowl wins in its entire history entering this college football season, Indiana went 16-0 en route to an incredible championship run, led by head coach Curt Cignetti and quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Here, we’ll share announcer calls of key moments in Indiana’s win from television and radio broadcasts.

In the third quarter, the Hoosiers led 10-7 when the Hurricanes were in a punt formation from their own 16-yard line. Indiana’s Mikail Kamara blocked a punt from Miami’s Dylan Joyce, and the Hoosiers’ Isaiah Jones recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown.

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit had the television call for ESPN.

Fowler: “BLOCKED! INDIANA BLOCKS THE PUNT AND FALLS ON IT FOR A TOUCHDOWN!”

Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy had the ESPN Radio call.

McDonough: “THE PUNT IS BLOCKED! IT’S GOING TO BE BLOCKED FOR A TOUCHDOWN! MIKAIL KAMARA BLOCKED IT, AND IT’S RECOVERED IN THE END ZONE BY ISAIAH JONES! AN INDIANA TOUCHDOWN!”

In the fourth quarter, Indiana had fourth-and-five while leading 17-14. Mendoza put together an unbelievable effort to take the ball into the end zone for a touchdown.

Fowler: “THAT’S WHY HE WON THE HEISMAN TROPHY!”

McDonough: “WHAT A PLAY BY MENDOZA! AND WHAT A CALL!”

With 51 seconds remaining, Miami was at the Indiana 41-yard line, trailing 27-21. But Indiana’s Jamari Sharpe picked off a pass from Miami quarterback Carson Beck to secure the Hoosiers’ national title.

Fowler: “INTERCEPTED! JAMARI SHARPE MAKES THE PICK THAT WILL CLINCH INDIANA’S FIRST NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP!”

McDonough: “AND IT IS INTERCEPTED! AT THE NEAR 15-YARD LINE! JAMARI SHARPE WITH THE INTERCEPTION! AND INDIANA’S GOING TO WIN THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ON THE FIRST TURNOVER OF THIS GAME!”

Legendary Hoosiers voice Don Fischer had the Indiana radio call.

Fischer: “AND IT IS INTERCEPTED BY INDIANA! WOW WHAT A PLAY! AND IT IS JAMARI SHARPE WHO COMES UP WITH THE PICK!”

Mendoza and the Indiana offense ran out the clock after getting the interception.

Fowler: “A CENTURY OF FUTILITY IS FORGOTTEN! THE INDIANA HOOSIERS ARE THE KINGS OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL!”

McDonough: “THE CELEBRATION BEGINS! CURT CIGNETTI HAS LED THE INDIANA HOOSIERS TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP! IN ONE OF THE GREAT COACHING JOBS OF ALL TIME! IN ONE OF THE GREAT TURNAROUNDS IN AMERICAN SPORTS HISTORY! THE INDIANA HOOSIERS ARE FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!”

Fischer: “THE RAGS TO RICHES STORY FOR INDIANA FOOTBALL COMES TO CONCLUSION, AND THEY ARE THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS OF 2026! WHAT A FOOTBALL TEAM!”

What a football team indeed.