Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After a lackluster College Football Playoff semifinal from a viewership standpoint, the National Championship game rebounded in a big way.

Monday’s CFP National Championship game between Indiana and Miami averaged 30.1 million viewers across the ESPN family of networks, good for the most-watched title game since Ohio State-Oregon in the inaugural year of the College Football Playoff (34.2 million viewers). Indiana’s win increased 36% versus last year’s game between Ohio State and Notre Dame (22.1 million viewers), proving that the new-bloods can outdraw the blue-bloods in big games.

The 2026 #NationalChampionship ft. @CanesFootball & @IndianaFootball delivered: 📈 30.1M viewers, 33.2M peak

🏈 2nd most-watched #CFBPlayoff title game

📺 2nd best cable telecast ever

🏆 Most-viewed non‑NFL sports event since ’16 World Series Gm 7 🔗 https://t.co/IFdlYlrxmc pic.twitter.com/rLM3Yt9iIp — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 22, 2026

Per ESPN PR, Monday’s game is the second most-watched cable telecast on record, and the most-watched non-NFL sporting event since Game 7 of the 2016 World Series (40 million viewers for the Cubs’ historic win).

As Jon Lewis of Sports Media Watch notes, Indiana-Miami officially ranks as the fourth most-watched title game since the beginning of the BCS era in 1998, trailing only Texas-USC in 2006 (35.6 million viewers), the aforementioned Ohio State-Oregon game in 2015, and Alabama-Texas in 2010 (30.8 million viewers). However, given Nielsen’s methodological changes in recent years, several other games would have likely ranked ahead on Indiana-Miami, all things being equal.

Nevertheless, after enduring a semifinal round that was the least-watched in CFP history, to eclipse the 30-million-viewer threshold was unexpected. Add in the fact that Indiana is far from a traditional power in football, and the audience figure becomes even more surprising.

Perhaps there’s something to be said about new teams getting their chance in the spotlight. Indiana, as has been well-documented, is historically one of the worst college football programs in the country. Miami hadn’t reached the pinnacle of the sport in over two decades. Fans were interested in seeing a new team finish their story.

The competitiveness of the game almost certainly helped the viewership figure as well. When games get out of hand late, viewers tend to tune out. Monday’s game was back-and-forth, with Indiana punching and Miami counter-punching several times in the second half. That kept viewers engaged until the clock hit 0:00 in the fourth quarter.

It’s another data point to support the theory that game quality matters just as much, if not more, than the teams competing. Though, a thirst for something different probably didn’t hurt Monday night’s audience either.