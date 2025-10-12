Credit: CBS Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers can’t play the “nobody believed in us” card because Pat McAfee went out of his way to pick them on College GameDay.

The No. 7 Hoosiers ended up pulling off the historic victory on Saturday, ending No. 3 Oregon’s 18-game home win streak and inking their first-ever road victory over a Top 5 team in 47 tries.

Afterward, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who went 21 of 31 for 215 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the win for Indiana, put on a show in his postgame interview, which included shoutouts to God, his family, his teammates, Indiana fans, Oregon, McAfee, and Boston Connor.

Indiana star QB Fernando Mendoza had a whole lot to say after the win over Oregon, including a shoutout for Pat McAfee (and Boston Connor). CBS reporter Jenny Dell: “ESPN, CBS, whatever. We’ll go with that.” 🏈🎙️ #CFB https://t.co/c76wbzQVY9 pic.twitter.com/XdWkS9TDho — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 11, 2025

“Want to give a quick shoutout to my guy Pat McAfee for shouting us out,” Mendoza told CBS Sports reporter Jenny Dell. “And also Boston Connor. Let’s go! Go Hoosiers!”

McAfee broke with his well-worn tradition of always picking the home team and picked Indiana to beat Oregon on GameDay that morning. The ESPN host appreciated the shoutout and sent one back to Mendoza as well.

HOO HOO HOO We LOVE what you’re doing for this state brother @qb_fernando Let’s GOOO @BostonConnr, the Hoosiers are UNDEFEATED pic.twitter.com/jatbdSni6g — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 11, 2025

Boston Connor also shared his appreciation for the Hoosiers and their quarterback, whom he had previously said should now be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

This was before the shoutout Ordering my Mendoza jersey now. https://t.co/332AslLfDP — Football (@BostonConnr) October 11, 2025

Something tells us Mendoza will be making an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show sometime very soon.