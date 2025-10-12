Credit: CBS Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers football team did something on Saturday that they’d never done in their entire history.

The No. 7 Hoosiers defeated the No. 3 Oregon Ducks in Eugene, Oregon, marking their first-ever road victory over a Top 5 team in 47 tries. In doing so, they ended Oregon’s 23-game regular-season win streak and 18-game home win streak.

Beyond that, this was the statement win that the Hoosiers needed to prove last season’s College Football Playoff run wasn’t a fluke (Sorry, ESPN), and that head coach Curt Cignetti is every bit the winner he told us he was.

It was also a fantastic opportunity to showcase how, with all due respect to Fran Brown and Lane Kiffin, Cignetti is the best in-game and post-game interview in college football.

In the first half of the Big Ten battle and the score tied at 1o-1o, Cignetti was livid after the Hoosiers didn’t get a call that he thought they deserved.

At halftime, CBS Sports sideline reporter Jenny Dell asked Cignetti about his outburst. He offered a cheeky, playful answer in a way that made it clear he understood the assignment and wasn’t offended, unlike some coaches.

The Curt Cignetti interview with CBS reporter Jenny Dell entering halftime. #CFB pic.twitter.com/gBkov784Y5 https://t.co/kBrsIeihik — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 11, 2025

After his Hoosiers pulled off the huge road win, Cignetti and Dell met on the field once more, and the Indiana head coach showed off his cutting wit once more.

“Indiana has never beaten a Top 5 team on the road, what just led to that statement win, coach?” asked Dell.

“Wow, what a stat,” responded Cignetti, dryly.

His best bit came at the end of the interview, where he responded to a question about quieting critics by using a baked goods analogy.

And the Curt Cignetti postgame interview with CBS reporter Jenny Dell after Indiana takes down Oregon. #CFB pic.twitter.com/SCcWqLJCvc https://t.co/hHR0PqPuL7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 11, 2025

“Do you think a win like this should silence all the doubters and all the haters out there?” asked Dell.

“I don’t really care about that,” said Cignetti. “I mean, you’re gonna have people that are supportin’ cookies over brownies all the time, right? It’s part of the business.”

Cignetti seems to understand how these kinds of interviews are not only part of the job but also able to find the fun, even if he’s not happy with the question. It also helps that he has a great rapport with Dell.

It’s refreshing, given how intense or caustic some coaches can be with sideline reporters. It’s going to be a pleasure to keep hearing what Cignetti has to say as the Hoosiers march on during this historic season.