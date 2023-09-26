Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Hugh Freeze has a history of not believing people when they tell him the truth, so it’s understandable that he might not believe what he’s told sometimes.

During Monday’s press conference before the Auburn Tigers’ huge showdown against the two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs, Freeze was trying to put his own program’s slow ascent in perspective by pointing out how long it took Georgia head coach Kirby Smart to play for the national title.

“I don’t know how long it took him. I don’t know, what it take him, three years? Or so to get there. Or four years? I don’t know,” said Freeze. “Some of ya’ll could do the research.”

Here is Hugh Freeze learning Kirby Smart led Georgia to a national championship game appearance in his second season in Athens ? pic.twitter.com/wbNLkGa5vG — Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) September 25, 2023

A reporter off-camera quickly did that research, informing Freeze that Smart had the Bulldogs in the National Championship Game in 2017, his second year as head coach.

At first, Freeze seemed incredibly impressed, but then almost immediately started to doubt the accuracy of the information.

“His second year?” asked Freeze. “That’s…I don’t know that that’s accurate…”

It sounded like someone tried to confirm with Freeze that two years was indeed the correct answer but the second-year Auburn coach just figured he should move on.

Hugh Freeze: “Some of y’all could do research.”

Reporter [off stage]: *does research*

Freeze: “I don’t know if that’s accurate.” https://t.co/7vQuvjOnk1 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 25, 2023

Ultimately, it’s just a pretty funny goof from Freeze, who almost certainly won’t have his Tigers playing for the national title in the coming January. Though, he might do himself some favors by starting to listen to people who provide him with facts rather than automatically refuting them.

No. 1 Georgia is a 16.5-point favorite over Auburn heading into Saturday’s SEC contest.

