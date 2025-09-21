After an apparent Auburn touchdown was overturned, coach Hugh Freeze did not hide his frustration with the officials. Photo Credit: ABC Photo Credit: ABC
The competence, or lack thereof, was a talking point throughout Oklahoma’s 24-17 win over Auburn on Saturday. A particularly controversial play occurred early in the game, when an apparent Tigers touchdown was taken off the board. Afterward, Auburn coach Hugh Freeze did not hide his frustration.

On Oklahoma’s first offensive possession, Auburn cornerback Kayin Lee scored a fumble return for a touchdown. Or, at least that’s how it was initially ruled. Upon further review, it was ruled that Oklahoma receiver Isaiah Sategna III never possessed the ball. With that, the touchdown was wiped off the board, something Freeze was clearly not happy with in the moment.

After the first quarter, Freeze spoke with sideline reporter Molly McGrath, who asked him about the overturned touchdown. Freeze made it clear that he was still baffled by the overturned call.

“I don’t know how it’s not a fumble,” Freeze said. “I don’t know. Maybe they had a different review upstairs. Looked like he juggled at first, regained, and ran. We stripped it. Thought it should have been a touchdown.”

This was not the only time that Auburn found itself on the wrong end of a controversial call involving a touchdown. This time, Satenga scored a touchdown, which rules analyst Matt Austin said should not have counted, as he felt Oklahoma used a with Satenga motioning as though he was going to the sidelines that the Sooners were using a “hideout play” and should have been flagged.

The officiating in general was a significant talking point throughout the game.

As the game was winding down, announcer Sean McDonough made mention of it while discussing what a tough day it had been for Freeze and the Tigers.

“Been an agonizing day in so many ways for Hugh Freeze,” McDonough said. “So many things that will be replayed in the review of this game, including with the SEC officiating folks.”

We can only imagine that the conversations about the officiating will be spirited.

