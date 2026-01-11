Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Trying to “fix” the College Football Playoff is a fool’s errand.

One thing that seems abundantly clear is that if the goal is to create great matchups and involve the very best teams, further expansion is a terrible idea.

However, if the goal is to juice the value of broadcasting rights and TV revenue, while making it easier for powerhouses to qualify, expansion makes too much sense.

Guess which direction the powers-that-be are leaning towards?

On Friday morning’s episode of Get Up, ESPN’s Heather Dinich was asked about College Football Playoff expansion. The college football insider said that a 16-team CFP is gaining momentum and might even be implemented for 2026.

“My sense, in talking to sources, is that there’s more momentum than ever to go to a 16-team field, possibly as soon as 2026, if SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti can agree to it,” Dinich said. “Right now, that stalemate still exists. Those 2 men have the bulk of control over the format.”

“There is more momentum than ever to go to a 16-team field, possibly as soon as 2026.” 👀 —@CFBHeather on the possibility of expanding the CFP pic.twitter.com/5j2o8AukI4 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 9, 2026

Dinich added that the deadline to expand the CFP from 12 to 16 teams by next season is “the end of the month.”

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit is among those who have called for expansion of the CFP in recent weeks.

Considering the SEC won’t have a team playing for the national title for the third consecutive season, you better believe Sankey is going to pull out all the stops to ensure the CFP expands and that the SEC is the beneficiary of that.