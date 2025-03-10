Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

College football has always been an arms race. If one school has Brand X, rest assured that its archrival will seek to obtain Brand X-plus. The latest innovation might be coming from Bill Belichick.

While the idea of being the first college team on HBO’s Hard Knocks fell through, reportedly due to backlash from NFL owners, nothing is stopping Belichick’s University of North Carolina team from appearing on a similar style show. Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports brought up that possibility last week. Makes sense. The NFL does not own exclusive rights to reality TV/docuseries shows.

If the Tar Heels successfully launch a varsity version of Hard Knocks, copycats will look into all the details that made it work. The main reason this idea holds interest is Belichick. The opportunity to chronicle the most successful pro football coach in history as he transitions to the college game is a singular event with enormous appeal.

North Carolina wouldn’t be the first to try to replicate the Hard Knocks formula. As recently as last year, Notre Dame had Here Come the Irish. Over eight episodes, the Peacock show followed the Fighting Irish from August through the run to the national championship game. But while Notre Dame fans might have enjoyed it, the show didn’t capture the general public’s imagination like Hard Knocks does.

If a North Carolina show comes to fruition, it will be fascinating to see if there are any fresh ideas. Belichick is notoriously detail-oriented, with a deep appreciation of football history. While the New England Patriots have never been on Hard Knocks, there is little doubt that he has seen the show and has some recommendations on how to improve it. Could a Belichick version of Hard Knocks be better than the original? Maybe. It could spur more schools to follow suit, creating their own reality shows.

Notre Dame probably thought Here Come the Irish would be a positive in terms of exposure for recruiting and fundraising. Other schools could benefit from this approach, especially established brands. It’s a wonder that every program in the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten hasn’t copied the formula. There would be an immense appetite for it.

Coaches normally balk at camera crews. They see them as an invasive distraction because they are control freaks. In college, football coaches are CEOs. They don’t care for dealing with stuff that isn’t directly tied to winning games. They might change their minds since Belichick has expressed interest in this. Reality TV could be an advantage, another way to connect with youngsters in the NIL/transfer portal era. Media attention matters more than ever. A recruit might strongly consider attending a school that prepares him for the NFL and helps raise his profile for marketing opportunities. Several people have become stars from reality TV. A version of Hard Knocks could do the same.

This is all speculation, of course. We don’t even know if Bill Belichick will attempt Brand X Hard Knocks, and not everyone is on board with this idea. ESPN’s Greg McElroy said on his Always College Football podcast that Hard Knocks would have turned Belichick’s first season at North Carolina into a ‘sideshow.’ McElroy, who won a national championship at Alabama, described the deal falling through with HBO as a blessing in disguise.

“As someone who played in the NFL for a handful of years, I was always happy that I was never a part of Hard Knocks, OK. It just seemed like a distraction.”

He added: “I think this is really beneficial for UNC. The last thing North Carolina needs to do at this point is to become a sideshow. People will look at that word and say ‘Why are you being so negative?’ No, I’m not. I just think North Carolina is taking major steps towards trying to create a legitimately national championship competitive football program.”

That is old-school thinking. Belichick went 12-22 in his final two seasons in New England. The 72-year-old spent last offseason showing a different and more appealing side of his personality by doing a surprising amount of broadcasting. He understands the power of media and will attempt to harness it in his new job. Hard Knocks or not, more reality TV could be on the horizon for college sports.

The man who could be the face of this change might be Bill Belichick.