By Sean Keeley

Fox Sports announcer Gus Johnson got a little sleepy last week calling yet another Ohio State game.

This week, he got to call Travis Hunter and the Colorado Buffaloes, which certainly woke him up.

Johnson has seemingly gotten bored calling Ohio State blowouts, so it worked out in his favor that Big Noon shifted focus to the Big 12 this week, featuring a showdown between No. 18 Buffs and the Utah Utes. The matchup gave audiences the chance to see what happens when Johnson gets to call the electric Colorado offense.

Sure enough, there were Gusgasms. Perhaps none louder than when quarterback Shedeur Sanders found Hunter inside the 10-year-line where the wide receiver made a circus catch and held onto the ball after bouncing to the ground.

“OH WHAT A CATCH! TRAVIS HUNTER! GIVE HIM THE HEISMAN NOW!,” Johnson exclaimed.

Hunter also obliged with the Heisman pose after an interception.

Gus had plenty of other big calls on the day, including the first touchdown score of the day by Colorado’s Will Sheppard.

“GIMME DAT! AND DON’T. SAY. NUTHIN!”

And when LaJohntay Wester returned a punt for a score, Gus went into Gusgam Mode.

Later on in the game, broadcasting partner Joel Klatt asked Johnson if he was quick on the field and the play-by-play announcer didn’t even pretend he had those kinds of moves.

“Did you have moves like that?” asked Klatt

“I wish. Not even close,” responded Johnson. “slowest Black man in the history of the world.”

We’re just glad Gus had some fun this weekend.

