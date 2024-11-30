Gus Johnson Credit: Fox Sports
Gus Johnson didn’t just call Michigan’s dramatic 13-10 win over Ohio State on Saturday — he lived it.

Alongside his partner, Joel Klatt, the Fox Sports play-by-play voice ran through a symphony of emotions, reaching new octaves while capturing the highs and lows of one of college football’s most storied rivalries.

For the 57-year-old Johnson, Rivalry Week felt like a religious experience. He shrieked, waxed poetics, and lamented over postgame antics in a way only he can. His performance was quintessential Johnson — equal parts passion and theatrics, doing his best to bring to life yet another Big Ten showdown.

This wasn’t just another Saturday against Purdue; this was Michigan vs. the world-famous Ohio State Buckeyes, and Johnson had a front-row seat to the madness.

But it wasn’t until Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer intercepted Michigan’s Davis Warren that Johnson let his freak flag fly.

And as you might imagine, that drew quite the reaction on social media:

Gus Johnson turned into the Judge from Who Framed Roger Rabbit

— BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs.bsky.social) November 30, 2024 at 3:00 PM

Gus Johnson has hit puberty. Congratulations.

— RedditCFB (@redditcfb.com) November 30, 2024 at 2:57 PM

You know how bad of a play you have to make to surprise Gus Johnson 😭

— Kofie (@kofie.bsky.social) November 30, 2024 at 2:56 PM

And yet, that wasn’t even close to being the moment that defined Johnson’s Saturday afternoon at ‘The Shoe.’

He kept going nuts.

And then provided an all-time quote about Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore, who turned to the crowd to heckle the Buckeye faithful: “Sherrone Moore says we didn’t cheat this time.”

But that wasn’t all he did to unnerve Michigan fans. He called it “disrespectful” that the Wolverines would attempt to plant the Maize and Blue flag with a big Michigan ‘M’ at midfield.

It wasn’t well-received by Ohio State, leading to a full-blown altercation/meltdown that left some players being pepper sprayed by police officers.

Johnson’s comments weren’t well received, either.

And amidst all the chaos, Johnson — love or hate him — proved once again why he’s one of the leading soundtracks of some of the sport’s greatest (and wildest) moments.

