Gus Johnson didn’t just call Michigan’s dramatic 13-10 win over Ohio State on Saturday — he lived it.

Alongside his partner, Joel Klatt, the Fox Sports play-by-play voice ran through a symphony of emotions, reaching new octaves while capturing the highs and lows of one of college football’s most storied rivalries.

For the 57-year-old Johnson, Rivalry Week felt like a religious experience. He shrieked, waxed poetics, and lamented over postgame antics in a way only he can. His performance was quintessential Johnson — equal parts passion and theatrics, doing his best to bring to life yet another Big Ten showdown.

This wasn’t just another Saturday against Purdue; this was Michigan vs. the world-famous Ohio State Buckeyes, and Johnson had a front-row seat to the madness.

Michigan takes a 10-3 lead at No. 2 Ohio State on a 54-yard field goal. Gus Johnson has the play-by-play call for Fox. 🏈🎙️pic.twitter.com/3erWSYASvW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 30, 2024

“And he hooked it! No good! WOW! Both of these teams… self-inflicted wounds!” – Gus Johnson on the Michigan-Ohio State call for Fox 🏈🎙️pic.twitter.com/Jt1wyVUrnl — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 30, 2024

But it wasn’t until Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer intercepted Michigan’s Davis Warren that Johnson let his freak flag fly.

Gus Johnson goes wild as Michigan QB Davis Warren throws a goal-line interception to Ohio State star Jack Sawyer. 🏈🎙️ #Gusgasm pic.twitter.com/HGQMdAdH75 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 30, 2024

And as you might imagine, that drew quite the reaction on social media:

Gus Johnson turned into the Judge from Who Framed Roger Rabbit — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs.bsky.social) November 30, 2024 at 3:00 PM

This is a religious experience by Gus Johnson there is no other way to describe it pic.twitter.com/6NpEfTqeUv — Josh Pate (@JoshPateCFB) November 30, 2024

Gus Johnson is Sylvester the cat having a stroke pic.twitter.com/mtKTd0NOOl — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) November 30, 2024

You know how bad of a play you have to make to surprise Gus Johnson 😭 — Kofie (@kofie.bsky.social) November 30, 2024 at 2:56 PM

Gus Johnson’s voice is absolutely perfect for what’s one of the worst throws I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/SeQaGYUwS7 — Jett Beachum (@JetthroTV) November 30, 2024

And yet, that wasn’t even close to being the moment that defined Johnson’s Saturday afternoon at ‘The Shoe.’

He kept going nuts.

Gus Johnson keeps going nuts. This time on a Kalel Mullings big run for Michigan. 🏈🎙️pic.twitter.com/y7jxlc9OhJ https://t.co/2QCyKMmrZS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 30, 2024

And then provided an all-time quote about Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore, who turned to the crowd to heckle the Buckeye faithful: “Sherrone Moore says we didn’t cheat this time.”

“SHERRONE MOORE SAYS WE DIDN’T CHEAT THIS TIME!” – Gus Johnson 🏈🎙️https://t.co/78XAQh90Wc https://t.co/ESNOgGejwr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 30, 2024

But that wasn’t all he did to unnerve Michigan fans. He called it “disrespectful” that the Wolverines would attempt to plant the Maize and Blue flag with a big Michigan ‘M’ at midfield.

An altercation breaks out after Michigan’s upset victory over Ohio State when Michigan players attempt to plant their team flag over the Buckeyes logo. “Now there is some skirmishes on the field. An unsportsmanlike gesture by Michigan.” -Gus Johnsonpic.twitter.com/vJdiggVp3E — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 30, 2024

It wasn’t well-received by Ohio State, leading to a full-blown altercation/meltdown that left some players being pepper sprayed by police officers.

Johnson’s comments weren’t well received, either.

And amidst all the chaos, Johnson — love or hate him — proved once again why he’s one of the leading soundtracks of some of the sport’s greatest (and wildest) moments.