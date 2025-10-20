Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After seeing the leaked footage of Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson, Greg Olsen believes the UNC head coach has a vendetta against him.

Last week, Pablo Torre Finds Out obtained behind-the-scenes video that offered a glimpse into the power dynamic between the 73-year-old Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend. In the video, Hudson is seen providing input during a meeting with Belichick and several producers for his show Coach, which he hosted last year.

Monday morning, Olsen was asked about the leaked footage during his weekly appearance on Wake Up Barstool with Jon Gruden.

“I think there’s a lot of personal vendetta stuff going on right now against Belichick.” – @gregolsen88 https://t.co/7tfiWXLKWv pic.twitter.com/FdzpX3uMxV — Wake Up Barstool (@wakeupbarstool) October 20, 2025

“I do think he’s got a target on his back,” Olsen said. “I think the college football community for whatever reason, sees him as an outsider and it feels like there’s just a lot of negative axe to grind against him. I think people have seen him win for a long time and now in typical society, they like that he’s kind of down and they’re gonna kick him because they haven’t been able to do it for 20 years. I think there’s a lot of personal vendetta stuff going on right now against Belichick.”

Belichick had a lot of people rooting against him during his NFL career who were often left disappointed by his success. This is their chance to root against Belichick and feel satisfied by his growing pains at the college level. Nothing he does at UNC can change the fact that he has six Super Bowl rings as a head coach, but Belichick didn’t leave the NFL and New England Patriots with too many people in his corner.

Olsen also explained he thought the video in question was much ado about nothing, noting he similarly wouldn’t want any behind-the-scenes footage leaked of him speaking with producers prior to a broadcast.

“There’s a lot of people giving you advice, there’s a lot of people that are giving you pointers,” Olsen said. “I still sometimes don’t know how to work the telestrator. You think I want that film of my tech teaching me how to update my telestrator? I’d look like a fool.”

It’s easy to make someone look like a fool when you roll the cameras without their knowledge and broadcast it to the world. But in the case of Belichick, the damning part of this video was the insight into how much influence Hudson holds with her 73-year-old boyfriend.

On the field, Belichick’s rookie season as a college football head coach isn’t unlike many other debuts for rebuilding programs. But it’s the extracurricular storylines that has everyone eagerly rushing to label Belichick one of the biggest head coaching busts in the history of college football.