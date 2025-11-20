College football.

Here at Awful Announcing, we do a lot of TV announcer rankings. This year, we wanted readers to weigh in on a new group of broadcasters who deserve recognition. We’re talking about the people who call the local radio broadcasts of Power 4 college football teams.

As with all of our announcer rankings (CFB TV announcers last season, NBA, NFL, CBB, MLB, WNBA, NHL, and more), the bottom of this post will contain a form to vote (also available here). The form will feature a list of announcing teams for the 67 Power 4 schools, plus Notre Dame. It’s presented alphabetically first by conference, then by school name. The form will ask you to grade those teams individually from A to F. A is the best grade and F is the worst.

You can rank as few or as many teams as you desire. Once you’ve selected your grades, submit them. Feel free to add comments or explanations for your grades, but it’s not required. All votes and comments are anonymous, and email addresses are not collected.

The names here for each team are an attempt to show each school’s most common play-by-play and analyst voices, typically as per their media notes.

Without further ado, here’s the voting form (again, also available here). The form will be open through 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Monday, Nov. 24. The rankings will be announced here shortly afterwards.