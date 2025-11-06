Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

There have been plenty of changes on the broadcasting side ahead of the 2025 college football season, including TNT Sports’ new weekly Big 12 broadcasts and several shifts in announcing teams at ESPN, Fox, and beyond.

Now, we’re asking Awful Announcing readers to weigh in on the top announcing teams and how they’ve done so far this year.

As with all of our announcer rankings (CFB last season, NBA, NFL, CBB, MLB, WNBA, NHL, and more), the bottom of this post will contain a form to vote (also available here). The form will feature a list of announcing teams, presented alphabetically by the play-by-play announcer’s last name, with network assignments in parentheses, and will ask you to grade those teams individually from A to F. A is the best grade and F is the worst.

Grade as few or as many teams as you desire. Once you’ve selected your grades, submit them. Feel free to add comments or explanations for your grades, but it’s not required. All votes and comments are anonymous, and email addresses are not collected.

It’s worth noting a couple of points about which teams were selected for inclusion in this poll. These rankings remain difficult in college football because there are so many games each week, multiple announcers, and not all announcing booths are consistent.

To keep this somewhat manageable for voters, we went with a top-25 list (the same as last year, corresponding with the AP Top 25, the CFP rankings, and the USA Today Coaches Poll). That features around half the teams from most networks, while ensuring at least one from each league network and smaller networks.

Most networks list their announcing teams in at least a rough order of internal prominence, so decisions were based on that to start. Beyond that, decisions were based on team consistency, and then on the profile of games they called. We had a rule of one listing per announcer: a few announcers here work with some different partners, but we tried to go with their most common pairing. We also tried to list their most common network or networks, but some of these figures work on networks beyond those listed by name.

Without further ado, here’s the voting form (again, also available here). The form will be open through 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Monday, Nov. 10. The rankings will be announced here shortly afterwards.