Photo created by Liam McGruire, Comeback Media.

The linebacker whose middle name is literally ESPN is taking his talents elsewhere.

Bowling Green’s Gideon ESPN Lampron announced Thursday he plans to enter the transfer portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. After a breakout season in which he totaled 119 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection, the All-MAC First Team honoree is ready for his next chapter.

As we detailed back in July, Lampron’s sports-obsessed father literally wrote “ESPN” on the birth certificate while his wife was recovering from childbirth, according to The Blade’s David Briggs. No “y” to soften it to “Espyn.” Just straight-up ESPN.

So far, the name has proven prophetic. Lampron transferred to Bowling Green from Dayton and became one of the MAC’s most productive defenders in 2025. The junior’s 119 tackles ranked among the conference leaders, while his ability to wreak havoc behind the line of scrimmage — nearly 18 tackles for loss — made him a nightmare for opposing offenses.

Now, with an All-MAC First Team selection on his résumé and a middle name that screams “I was born for this,” Lampron is positioned to take his game to a higher level. Given his production and the fact that his name is already a conversation starter, expect plenty of schools to come calling.

After all, how often do you get to recruit a player whose parents quite literally branded him for sports stardom? Lampron’s next stop will be appointment viewing, assuming, of course, it airs on his namesake network.