Very few people believed the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Week 11 — even at home.

They were playing host to the undefeated Miami Hurricanes, who came into Saturday ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoffs in the initial ranking of the first-annual 12-team playoff.

So, it’s understandable that there was a unanimous prediction on College GameDay in this instance, even if it predictably went wrong. Georgia Tech’s 28-23 win over Miami allowed the Yellow Jackets’ social media team to pull out some receipts.

Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, guest picker(s) Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit all picked Miami to beat Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets’ upset win over Miami was the second time in as many weeks that a unanimous ACC pick led to GameDay panelists having some egg on their faces.

It was far more competitive on the field Saturday than the unanimous GameDay picks would have indicated. Ultimately, a strip sack of Hurricanes star quarterback Cam Ward with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter would seal an upset win for the Yellow Jackets.

Naturally, the Yellow Jackets media team didn’t waste much time pointing out the incorrect prediction from the College GameDay cast, posting a screenshot of the show with their picks just minutes after the game ended.

To be fair to the GameDay cast, they were far from the only ones writing off Georgia Tech coming into the game. Miami entered the game as 10.5-point favorites on the majority of sports books.

And to McAfee’s credit, he took it in stride.

