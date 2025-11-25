Screengrab via ESPN

After the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football, tight end George Kittle turned his attention to the college game. And specifically, Bussin’ with the Boys star Will Compton.

Compton and podcast partner Taylor Lewan have enjoyed a meteoric rise and are now regular contributors on ESPN throughout the football season. Compton’s Nebraska faces off in a rivalry weekend game with Kittle’s Iowa in the Big Ten this Friday.

And in a postgame interview with Scott Van Pelt, Kittle was given free reign to talk some smack to Compton, even disclosing that he didn’t appreciate a voice memo about the rivalry while he was prepping for the MNF showdown.

George Kittle shreds Will Compton on ‘SportsCenter with SVP’. pic.twitter.com/5Z2SnIc2Kb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 25, 2025

“Hey, Will Compton. Didn’t really appreciate your voice memo on the day of my Monday Night Football game talking crap to me about Nebraska-Iowa, didn’t settle with me,” Kittle said.

“You know what? I didn’t like it. That’s the kind of thing Nebraska does. They take cheap shots. I’m preparing for a Monday Night Football game on national television and you’re coming to me about Nebraska-Iowa? That means you’re scared. You’re terrified. You lost by 30 at Penn State? They just fired their coach and you lost by 30? Are you kidding me? Iowa’s going to come in there and run the ball down your throat and there’s nothing you can do about it. Sit on the bus that doesn’t go anywhere and shut your mouth Will Compton.”

Compton quickly responded on X with a cheeky message of his own.

Not surprised by Kittle taking shots at me & the Huskers on national television while I’m trying to keep my head above water Only Iowa guys I’d literally never spew nonsense like that on a platform like ESPN Disgusting — Will Compton (@_willcompton) November 25, 2025

George Kittle is a huge wrestling fan, it’s well documented that one of his favorites is current WWE star Penta. And he showed “cero miedo” in cutting a promo on Will Compton that the pro wrestling world would be proud of.

And the 49ers tight end brings up a great point. Where are they going on that bus anyways?