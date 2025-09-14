Photo Credit: CBS

Gary Danielson came home Saturday afternoon.

Ross-Ade Stadium paused at halftime of Purdue’s Big Ten matchup against USC to honor their former quarterback turned longtime broadcaster. Danielson was recognized during the ceremony for both his playing career as a Boilermaker and his distinguished 20-year run in the CBS Sports broadcast booth.

Drew Brees was there, too, as another piece of Purdue’s quarterback legacy, sharing the moment.

.@BoilerFootball honors Purdue alum and our very own Gary Danielson at halftime of USC-Purdue. What a moment 🥹 pic.twitter.com/agiEPjWxQ6 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 14, 2025

Danielson announced earlier this year that 2025 will be his final season calling college football for CBS, making this likely his last appearance in West Lafayette as the voice fans know. Charles Davis will take over the role beginning in 2026 alongside Brad Nessler and Jenny Dell.

For a night, he returned where it all started.

Danielson, who played at Purdue from 1970-72, enjoyed a 13-year NFL career that later saw him move into broadcasting in 1990. He worked his way from ESPN to ABC before landing at CBS in 2006. Now CBS carries Big Ten games, and Danielson finds himself calling the same conference where he set records.

He is the longest-tenured lead analyst in college football on any network, spending 36 years behind a microphone, 20 of those at CBS. The SEC years alongside Verne Lundquist and later Brad Nessler made his reputation, but Danielson never wanted to be just the SEC guy, even when that would have been easier.

Saturday’s ceremony in West Lafayette recognized someone who called games without pretending allegiances he hadn’t earned. He’s finishing where he started, calling Big Ten football. There are worse ways to end a career.

And he’s doing so on his own terms.

“I really felt that I would rather leave a couple of years early than one year late, where people are starting to say, ‘He doesn’t have it. He should’ve retired,'” Danielson said.