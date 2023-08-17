Oct 16, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; A general view of the Fresno State Bulldogs helmet during a game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Broadcast history will be made when Fresno State plays host to Eastern Washington on Sept. 9.

Fresno State Athletics announced on Tuesday that its home opener will be the first college football game in FBS history to be broadcast exclusively in Spanish. The game will air on UniMás throughout the Central Valley and will be the first American college football game to be broadcast on a Univision channel

According to the release, Emmy Award-winning sportscaster Jessi Losada will be on the call as the play-by-play announcer. Losada has previously been on the call for several NFL games, most recently serving as Fox Deportes’ play-by-play voice for the 2022 NFC Championship between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. He was also on the call for Daniel Suárez’s first NASCAR Cup Series win last year.

Here are statements from Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval and Director of Athletics Terry Tumey about the historic broadcast that will take place next month:

“This is a historic partnership for our university and our athletics department, as it aligns perfectly with our strategic priorities,” said Jiménez-Sandoval. “Univision’s reach and impact in our region is unparallelled and our collaboration enables us to build a solid pathway for our youth in our Valley to engage with Fresno State, now and in the future.” “As the lone FBS institution in California’s Central Valley, it is incredibly important to our efforts to continually engage with and grow the Red Wave from Sacramento to Bakersfield, and of course right here in Fresno County,” said Tumey. “With the majority of the demographic make up of the Central Valley population being proudly Hispanic, this is a partnership that aligns perfectly with our fan engagement priorities and we are grateful for the on-going support from the Univision network as we both create history in this space.”

Fans seeking to watch the game in English can stream it on the Mountain West Network. The broadcast will feature the audio from the Bulldog Sports Network, which will include the voices of Paul Loeffler, Pat Hill and Cam Worrel.