Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In two seasons at the helm of the Syracuse Orange football program, Fran Brown has established himself for turning the program into a winner (12-4 in his first 16 games) and for his unfiltered views of college football.

He added to that reputation during the latest episode of ‘I AM ATHLETE’ with Darien Rencher when he sent a stern message to opposing coaches who might want to try to poach his players.

“I don’t even care bruh,” Brown said when asked about his feelings on coaches poaching players. “Dude’s be trying to push up on my wife. She’s bad. It’s just the game, right, it’s what they do. I don’t care, but don’t let me find out, and then I’ll see you. Cause I ain’t no b*tch.”

“I ain’t no B*itch…I’m going to come after you.” Coach Fran Brown on dealing with other programs tampering with his players. Watch: https://t.co/bjp7W7k5JU pic.twitter.com/ZZfIbMLmO8 — 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@D_Rench_) September 18, 2025



Rencher then asked if Brown really does take it that personally if he finds out a coach tried to get one of his players to transfer, to which he replied in the affirmative.

“Like I’m gonna come at you like ‘what’s up?’ I’m gonna see you,” he said. “There’s a couple of dudes I called and they tried to say ‘lose my line’. Like man, shut up.”

Twenty-one players transferred out of the program following Syracuse’s 10-3 season last year, although the team also welcomed 15 transfers, so modern college football giveth and taketh away.