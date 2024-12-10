Photo Credit: Syracuse Orange on YouTube

Syracuse Orange head coach Fran Brown has made his mark in more ways than one throughout his first year at the program, both turning around the product on the football field and showing his charisma off of the field. And as a result, Brown believes he has built an environment where players want to play for him. Especially when it comes to the upcoming Holiday Bowl.

Brown quickly became an endearing figure around college football because of his comedic and intense personality during media appearances this season.

From the very start of the season, Brown put his trust and support behind former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord, who was his biggest get in the transfer portal this past offseason. In return, McCord has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country, leading Syracuse to a 9-3 record while leading the FBS ranks in passing yards.

Had Syracuse not slipped up against some of the weaker teams in the ACC like Stanford and Boston College, they very well may have found themselves in the CFP conversation. But as a result, they will settle for a Holiday Bowl matchup against Washington State later this month.

Brown spoke with reporters on Monday about the upcoming matchup, receiving a question on whether McCord or other players on his roster who could either be considering their future for the 2025 NFL Draft or the transfer portal will end up playing in the game.

Right away, Brown made it clear that he anticipates McCord and others to suit up for the game, declaring that players around the new-look Syracuse program “don’t opt-out.”

“Kyle McCord, I think he’s playing,” said Brown. “Whatchu think? I think he’s playing. He loves football. Do you love football? Are you asking me questions? Do you like asking questions? I don’t mind answering them. I think Kyle’s playing though. If we’re having a football game, Kyle McCord will play in the football game. Until the NCAA says Kyle can’t play football anymore, then he’ll stop playing college football and go and play at the next level. But whenever there is a football game, he’ll be at it.

“If we called a game in two hours, Kyle would probably be the first one there to play football. We don’t opt out around here man. We play football, we like the game. We get to play football. The more football you play, the more the NFL watches. If the NFL can watch those games, that helps us. The more we play football, we have an opportunity to win a tenth game, which became a goal of ours. If everybody doesn’t play, we won’t have an opportunity of winning those games. So I think they are playing.”

Brown also sent a message to those who perhaps aren’t buying into the culture he has built. Particularly those who are vocal amongst their teammates about their intent to enter the transfer portal.

“When it comes to the portal, we’re gonna have guys go in the portal,” said Brown. “Some by choice, some by a handshake. That’s what we want to do to make good amends. Then there are some where this may just not be the place as the talent level rises. Our culture is different. Some might not fit the culture. There is a lot of different reasons as to why you would want to go.

“What I will say is we always want to do it the right way. And when you don’t do it the right way and you start to spread about thinking of going to the portal… If I get wind of that, I’m putting you in the portal. That’s kinda like the motto here. There are some guys that are gonna go in that wanted to think out loud. Don’t think out loud, just do it the right way.

“If you want to start to do that without talking to us… Doing it like a man like men do. I think we have a really close team. So when there is one of the brothers on the team that is spreading, ‘I’m about to do this, I’m about to do that,’ and is going about it in a negative way, to me, you’re a snake. And I don’t wanna be around a snake. It’s kinda cut and dry with me. What do I gotta do with a snake? Cut it by the head. Otherwise, he won’t die. You can’t give him an opportunity.”

It’s unclear whether Brown is referring to anyone in particular when he talks about players openly discussing their intention to transfer. But on Monday, the first day that the transfer portal opened for the winter window, starting cornerback Marcellus Barnes Jr. did surprise many Syracuse fans by entering the portal.

While Barnes Jr. won’t be taking part in the Holiday Bowl, it sounds like he is the exception on Syracuse’s roster. And as long as Kyle McCord does indeed take part in the game like Brown assumes he will, Syracuse should have a great chance at getting to double-digit wins on the year for just the third time since 2000.

[Syracuse Orange on YouTube]