Syracuse Athletics’ press conference has lacked a certain je ne sais quoi ever since Jim Boeheim retired.

Men’s basketball coach Adrian Autry’s press conferences don’t exist outside of Central New York. Former football coach Dino Babers’ “belief without evidence” mantra overstayed its welcome in the years leading up to his firing. Women’s basketball head coach Felisha Legette-Jack came close to matching that energy in 2024 with her “Nobody f***ing cares” rant; not much else has broken containment since.

Syracuse sports pressers have been missing the special sauce that only Boeheim brought with him. That juice always simmered just below the surface. That extra gear that could remake a media moment without warning, even befuddling the most veteran reporter.

Unnecessary defensiveness.

Boeheim was a master at injecting it into press conferences and directing his petty ire at reporters over preconceived assumptions.

Syracuse football coach Fran Brown, who has been chiefly a genial media figure to date, stepped into Boeheim’s shoes this week when he was asked whether or not he wanted to put Orange fans’ minds at ease over rumors that he could be in the mix for the Penn State job.

Brown could have taken any number of roads in answering. He chose unnecessary defensiveness.

“I’m working at Syracuse right now, so I really don’t need to talk about that,” Brown replied to reporter Javon Edmonds. “If this wasn’t where I wanted to be at in the moment, would I be standing here at this moment? Yeah, so I’m just focused on that. I’m focused on being here. I’m locked in on coaching the players that I have here. This is where I work at. I think that’s disrespectful to even bring that up and ask that. Like, what’s the point in asking that? To make some media of me saying something opposite? They hired me to come here and do a job to coach this team, and that’s what I’m doing.”

It was unnecessary because there was no real reason to get all fired up over a legitimate question. It was defensive because he dances around the question by focusing on how he’s here “right now” and “in the moment.”