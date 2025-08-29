Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fox and FS1’s Big Noon Kickoff is going head-to-head with College GameDay on Saturday as Lee Corso does his final show with ESPN. While the upstart is hoping to siphon viewers away from the venerable institution, even they will be going all-in to celebrate the longtime college football analyst as he says goodbye.

When Corso dons either the Ohio State or Texas mascot headgear and makes his selection for Saturday’s game, Fox will televise it, according to On3’s Brett McMurphy.

According to his Ohio State sources, Big Noon Kickoff will air Corso’s pick from inside Ohio Stadium. Fox declined to comment when McMurphy reached out.

Ohio State will display Corso’s pick on the school’s Jumbotron and will not use ESPN’s feed, which may be how Fox presents the headgear selection.

“You will be able to see and experience what the fans inside the stadium are experiencing,” a source told McMurphy.

Fox’s Tom Rinaldi and Chris Fallica are also expected to have a Corso tribute during Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff, as both worked with Corso for several years at ESPN before leaving for Fox Sports.

Saturday’s showdown between No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State will kick off at Noon and be televised on Fox. Corso’s headgear pick, the 431st and final of his storied broadcasting career, will happen just before kickoff.