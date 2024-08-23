On Friday, Fox Sports unveiled its lineup of college football broadcasters for the 2024 season, and the biggest change comes down the lineup.

Fox has broken up the long-running pair of Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman after nearly a decade together at Fox and several years working alongside each other at CBS.

Per Friday’s release, Brando will work with Devin Gardner and reporter Josh Sims this year, while Tillman will work with Eric Collins.

At the top, Fox’s lineup remains unchanged. Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, and reporter Jenny Taft return as the network’s top broadcast team, primarily calling the noon kickoff each week. Jason Benetti, Brock Huard, and Allison Williams also return for 2024.

Further down the lineup, Connor Onion will work with analyst Mark Helfrich and Alex Faust will work with Robert Smith, the casualty of the NFL on Fox lineup caused by Tom Brady joining the network.

Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff lineup is also unchanged from last year. The pregame show is hosted by Rob Stone, joined by analysts Mark Ingram II, Matt Leinart, Urban Meyer, and Brady Quinn. Chris Fallica returns as the betting expert, Bruce Feldman again serves as the insider, and Tom Rinaldi will add features and interviews. Clay Travis also returns to the show in hits “from some of the biggest games in the south.”

From the Los Angeles studios, Mike Hill hosts coverage with analysts Emmanuel Acho and Chris Petersen.

The biggest news from this release is the breakup of Brando and Tillman, an absolute fixture on college football coverage for eons. It will be strange hearing one on a game without the other this fall, but I’m sure we’ll eventually get used to it.

[Fox Sports]