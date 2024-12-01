Credit: Fox Sports

You never know what you might be able to capture, which is why the cameras are constantly rolling.

They were rolling when Michigan and Ohio State players clashed at midfield over a flag-planting incident. And Fox’s cameras were rolling when an Arizona assistant coach had his own clash with a helmet.

On a Rivalry Week, where punches were thrown, names were called and tensions were high, the worst thing to happen in Tucson wasn’t Arizona State planting its flag at midfield after its 49-7 drubbing of Arizona. Instead, it starred a coach, a former Wildcats player at that, who tried to hype up his team in a way no one saw coming — and certainly didn’t work.

Arizona senior defensive assistant Chuck Cecil, who played at the University of Arizona from 1984-87, fired up senior defensive back Owen Goss by smashing his head into Goss’ helmet. Not once, not twice, but three times.

Arizona Sr. Defensive assistant Chuck Cecil head-butted a player with a helmet on and starting bleeding from his forehead 😱 pic.twitter.com/lYLqXy3VUC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024

All for good measure.

The result?

A 42-point loss, a team that looked anything but pumped up, and Cecil sporting a gash on his forehead that rivaled the final score in terms of ugliness.

But to Fox’s announcing crew of Jason Benetti and Brock Huard, watching Goss injure himself was anything but good.

“Get into it, Chuck,” Jason Benetti quipped. “And, then, the eventual result is that.”

“I mean…” “Benetti added, trailing off as if searching for a way to justify what he and his partner had just witnessed.

Both he and Huard came up empty.

There are no words to adequately describe what Cecil did. Even Fox’s cameras, capturing the sheer barbarity, couldn’t make sense of it, nor could Benetti or Huard do it much, if any, justice. The entire spectacle defied logic itself, but so does college football.

It’s why we love sports.

We’re not too sure anyone loves head-butting more than Cecil, but perhaps not after Saturday.

