Credit: Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators defeated the LSU Tigers on Saturday, eliminating LSU from College Football Playoff contention. At least we think. Who knows if 8 SEC teams will end up making it into the Top 12 in the final rankings.

The Gators’ win could be classified as an upset as it took them to 5-5 on the season while LSU is in the midst of a tailspin after losing their third consecutive game. And that means the heat is on Tigers head coach Brian Kelly.

And don’t think the Florida Gators social admin isn’t aware.

First, Florida made fun of Kelly’s viral reaction after losing to USC back in September in their season opener when he angrily pounded the table at the postgame press conference.

Please don’t damage our tables coach. pic.twitter.com/iN66QdkZYC — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 17, 2024

Then, Florida played back some video of Kelly speaking to his team at a team meeting trying to motivate LSU by wanting them to know by heart the words to Tom Petty’s “Won’t Back Down” that plays during Gators home games. Many schools across college football have their various traditions and favorite songs, but Kelly wanted to use it to his team’s advantage to focus them in.

Instead, he ended up being social media fodder once again.

Still remember the words, Coach? 🐊 pic.twitter.com/3N4leOSdLL — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 17, 2024

While Florida was celebrating, the heat is really on for Brian Kelly in Baton Rouge. Although he won ten games in each of his first two seasons, the Tigers have never truly been in national championship contention and won’t sniff the playoff once again. If anything, Kelly’s tenure at LSU has been known more for memes than anything produced on the football field.