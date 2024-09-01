Florida coach Billy Napier Credit: Florida Gators
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier described Saturday as “embarrassing.”

While he was undoubtedly referring to the Miami Hurricanes’ 41-17 butt-whopping they put on the Gators in Gainesville, the same could be said of his battle against a water bottle at the post-game press conference.

After answering one question about the dispiriting loss at the presser, the third-year Florida coach reached for a nearby bottle and attempted to take a swig while listening to the next question. However, despite his efforts, he just couldn’t seem to detach the cap from the plastic bottle.

“Yeah, it’s embarrassing, to be quite honest with you,” said Napier, who could have been responding to the question or the fact that he was still struggling with the water bottle while answering it.

Napier briefly stopped fidgeting with it while gesticulating during his answer but quickly returned to the bottle-opening efforts, all of which were in vain.

The coach tried a few different techniques, including the side twist and the overhand wrench, but nothing worked. Eventually, he admitted defeat, put the bottle down, and continued answering questions about his rough day, all while very parched.

