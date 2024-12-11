Photo Credit: Fox

Remember all the hot takes from media analysts and college football insiders following the postgame brawl between Ohio State and Michigan?

An Ohio lawmaker is now taking the conversation to a new, some would say insane, level. The Port Clinton News Herald reported Tuesday that State Rep. Josh Williams (R-Sylvania Township), has proposed legislation that would make it a felony (!) to plant a flag at the center of Ohio Stadium.

After Michigan’s 13-10 win over Ohio State Nov. 30, Wolverines’ players attempted to plant a flag at Ohio Stadium. That prompted a huge scuffle that led to police deploying pepper spray that even hit some media members.

Yet while some media shrugged off the incident (Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt: “I love CFB for the emotion, therefore I cannot get mad when it overheats) Rep. Williams saw a felony in progress. He introduced the O.H.I.O. Sportsmanship Act. According to the News Herald, House Bill 700 would “prohibit planting a flagpole and flag in the center of the Ohio Stadium football field on the day of a college football game.”

Violating the proposed law would result in a felony of the fifth degree.

It’s almost certain Williams’ misguided proposal is just a token nod to Buckeyes fans. House Speaker Jason Stephens said the bill is “not gonna have time to get passed” before the General Assembly wraps its session next week, and it would have to be reintroduced in the next session.

A felony, for players to plant a flag on a football field? Couldn’t teams just police these matters themselves? Fox Sports announcer Gus Johnson, who called the game with Klatt, said Michigan had “no need to be disrespectful” after its big win. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day defended his players after the incident, saying “This is our field.”

The Big Ten fined both schools $100,000 following the incident. That seems a much more appropriate way to settle the emotionally charged incident than to arrest players.

