Photo Credit: ESPN on ABC

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza won the 2025 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night after leading the Hoosiers to a 13-0 record, capped off by a win over Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. Along with the flawless record and top CFP seed, Mendoza leads the country with 33 passing touchdowns.

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza wins the Heisman Trophy! pic.twitter.com/2bYuRzC3tT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 14, 2025

Mendoza always makes for a great interview, so it’s no surprise that his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech was very detailed and emotional.

And after thanking those who played a huge role in his journey, Mendoza concluded his speech by offering a heartfelt message for young athletes.

Fernando Mendoza after winning Heisman: “I want every kid out there who feels overlooked, underestimated to know, I was you… You don’t need the most stars, hype… You just need discipline, heart, and people who believe in you. And you need to believe in your own abilities.” https://t.co/S7I1RuA7dN pic.twitter.com/Vrekz6mPMX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 14, 2025

“This is an important one,” Mendoza said. “I want every kid out there who feels overlooked, underestimated to know, I was you. I was that kid too. I was in your shoes.”

“The truth is, you don’t need the most stars, hype, or rankings,” Mendoza continued. “You just need discipline, heart, and people who believe in you. And you need to believe in your own abilities. I hope this moment shows you that chasing your dreams are worth it. No matter how big or impossible they seem.”

Mendoza was a three-star recruit out of Christopher Columbus High School (Miami, FL) in the class of 2022. He redshirted in 2022 at California and went 9-10 in two seasons with the Golden Bears. Ahead of the 2025 season, Mendoza joinedIndiana as a four-star transfer and has taken off into superstardom under head coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers. Mendoza is currently the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

You can watch the full Heisman speech from Mendoza here: