Touting your professional accomplishments on LinkedIn is borderline mandatory for college-aged kids looking to break into the workforce these days. But usually if you have a Heisman Trophy sitting on your shelf, you can forego that type of thing.

Not Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who on Monday led his team to an undefeated season and the school’s first-ever National Championship. The Heisman recipient shared three lessons he learned from Indiana’s title run to his LinkedIn followers on Wednesday.

Anyone who has followed Mendoza’s historic season has probably picked up on his quirky personality, and this post fits right in. Among the lessons Mendoza lays out are “Believe in yourself,” “Take the risk,” and “Remember who got you there.”

For a guy who is destined to shake NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s hand in a matter of months when he’s selected in the first round of the draft, those are pretty reasonable takeaways. But it takes a rare personality to go from hoisting a championship trophy to typing up a LinkedIn post in fewer than 48 hours. Mendoza is setting himself up quite nicely for a Workday commercial once he’s playing on Sundays.

Clearly, he’s got the sense of humor brands look for. Not every quarterback is making jokes about “what winning a National Championship taught me about B2B sales.” But Mendoza is.