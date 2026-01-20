Screen grab: ESPN

Fernando Mendoza might not officially be a member of the Las Vegas Raiders just yet. But the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback is already making his connection to Tom Brady clear.

Taking the stage following Indiana’s victory over Miami in the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday night, Mendoza answered a question from ESPN’s Rece Davis regarding the Hoosiers’ improbable championship run. In doing so, the 22-year-old signal-caller punctuated his response with Brady’s signature catchphrase — expletive and all.

“I first want to give all the glory to God. There’s no better group of guys that I wanted to do it with,” Mendoza said. “This is the most special moment of my life. Just such a great group of guys. I love you guys. Great job. Let’ f*cking go!”

Mendoza’s F-bomb — which evaded ESPN’s censors — was likely music to Brady’s ears. Dating back to 2019, “let’s f*cking go!” has served as the 7-time Super Bowl champion quarterback’s motto, which he has often shortened down to the acronym “LFG.”

While it’s unclear whether Fernando Mendoza got caught up in the heat the moment or was actually paying homage to Brady, many were quick to make the connection. After all, Brady’s Raiders lay claim to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which they are expected to use to select Mendoza as their new franchise quarterback.

The similarities don’t stop there, as both quarterbacks overcame being overlooked. For Mendoza, that came in the form of being a 2-star recruit who went on to author one of the greatest quarterback seasons in college football history. Meanwhile, Brady — as you may have heard — wasn’t selected until the No. 199 pick in the 2000 NFL Draft before embarking on his legendary pro career.

While Fernando Mendoza will have a head start based on his draft slot, he’ll certainly have his work cut out for him trying to help turn around a Raiders franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game since the 2002 season. Time will tell whether the All-American quarterback will find as much success in Las Vegas as he did in Bloomington. Either way, the NFL’s media partners should have their seven-second delays ready.