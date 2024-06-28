EA Sports College Football 25 power rankings rate Colorado 16th, leading to plenty of snide remarks on social media.

EA Sports has released several rankings for its College Football 25 this week, teasing the July 19 release date for the much-awaited new game. When the company dropped the latest Power Rankings Friday, fans argued on social media about this team or that team’s relative ranking.

Yet fans universally seemed to agree on one ranking: Colorado is not the No. 16 team in the country.

Recall the Buffaloes started 3-0 last season under new coach Deion Sanders, and some fans had illusions of a College Football Playoff spot. But reality set in, and the Buffs dropped eight of nine to finish the season.

That is not what anyone looks for in a potential top 20 program. The popular College Sports Only X account noted, “EA Sports really ranked Colorado the 16th best team in “College Football 25″ after going 4-8 last season & losing 8 of their last 9 games.”

EA Sports really ranked Colorado the 16th best team in “College Football 25” after going 4-8 last season & losing 8 of their last 9 games. 🤦 pic.twitter.com/cmjIgbehz8 — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) June 28, 2024



EA Sports has shared details about how it wants to make the game as realistic as possible, even having CFB 25 announcers such as Chris Fowler call every conceivable scenario that might happen in game play. Fans have pointed out some slight errors in the game thus far. For example, the Texas State stadium was rendered in the game without an upper deck.

But even with Sanders coming in and energizing Colorado’s football program, rating the Buffaloes 16th is a huge stretch. And fans had plenty to say on social media.

EA Sports developers leaving Colorado after guaranteeing Deion Sanders a top 25 ranking pic.twitter.com/Ngm614yZRc — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) June 28, 2024

HOW IS COLORADO at SIXTEEN LMFAO?! — Athens Steve (@rainy_steve) June 28, 2024

Again why is Colorado this high? They won 4 games last year 🤦 — Bryan (@BGauvin23) June 28, 2024

EA had to screw something up on this game eventually 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/T1I1piPO8d — Brandon Suarez (@Bdon300) June 28, 2024

where’s the logic here https://t.co/S8jQzHDtfL — lifetime grizzlies fan (@therealkevinyeh) June 28, 2024

I’m convinced the person in charge of ratings is a 17 year old hype beast https://t.co/YnHC3dk5uN — mike (@burnacount4mike) June 28, 2024

One of their developers must be Rocky Mountain high if they think Colorado is that good. — J.P. McDonough (@JPMcDonough74) June 28, 2024

EA sports ranked Colorado at number 16 in college football 25! This is laughable! This makes no sense! Finished the season four and eight! But they’re the 16th best team in the country. OK! — 5star CFB (@5starcfb) June 28, 2024



[College Sports Only on X/Twitter]