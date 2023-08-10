Nothing screams college football like Fall Out Boy, and NBC is tapping that well again in 2023.

On Thursday, NBC Sports announced that Fall Out Boy would star in the network’s Big Ten show open this season.

A video was uploaded with the theme back in May.

NBC’s release notes that the band “headlines the NBC Sports and Peacock Big Ten Football promotional campaign, appearing across NBCUniversal platforms throughout the summer and fall.”

“We are excited to have Fall Out Boy star in our show open to help us capture the passion and pageantry of Big Ten Football in primetime” said Tripp Dixon, NBC Sports creative director.

It really seems like NBC is trying to go for the same vibe for its NFL coverage with Carrie Underwood (whose intro will return again this season), but it remains to be seen if the response for the college football open will be similar.

Fall Out Boy was a fixture of ESPN’s 2014 college football season, so much so that the band apologized for how often their song had gotten played. Will NBC lean so heavily into Fall Out Boy this season that the band will again need to apologize for driving fans up the wall? We’ll see once the season starts rolling along.

[NBC Sports]