ESPN analyst Greg McElroy doesn’t understand all the talk discounting Florida State’s bid for the College Football Playoff.

The CFP Committee ranked the 12-0 Seminoles No. 4 in the final poll heading into Selection Sunday Dec. 3.

Many fans and analysts believe that despite FSU’s undefeated mark, they are not an elite team without star quarterback Jordan Travis, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 12. Therefore, the argument goes, they don’t belong in the CFP.

McElroy strongly supports Florida State’s bid, and voiced that opinion on Wednesday’s Always College Football podcast.

“I look at the idea of an undefeated, power five team being left out as an absolute travesty,” he said.

That opinion got some pushback on social media. McElroy doubled down on that stance Wednesday afternoon. McElroy, who quarterbacked the 2009 Alabama national championship team, used that experience as an example of why FSU belongs in the CFP. He responded on X/Twitter to a post from a fan who said, “Don’t come back to Tuscaloosa, nerd. You cost Bama the 2010 National Championship, and 2009 was in spite of you.”

“You’re mad because I think FSU should be in the CFP regardless of their QB Injury,” McElroy said.

“You suggest we won a Natty in 2009 ‘in spite of me’ at QB.

“So… do you need a QB to win a Natty?

“If yes, then I must’ve helped in 2009.

“If no, then FSU’s QB Injury shouldn’t matter.”

McElroy’s reasoning sounds like an answer straight out of a college philosophy class, and it’s hard to argue with that logic. It was a brilliant response.

The CFP Committee will make the final call on Florida State this weekend, after their game against Louisville Saturday night.

