Jul 10, 2017; Hoover, AL, USA; A Southeastern Conference ESPN football helmet during SEC media days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham-The Winfrey Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
By Matt Yoder on

The SEC is no longer the dominant conference in college football. Not only has the Big Ten won the last three national championships, but the SEC has also been soundly beaten in postseason games. But that’s not stopping the league from puffing out its chest once again.

And it just so happens that their billion-dollar rights partners at ESPN are helping push the narrative yet again.

It’s a cycle that seems to recur every year and makes college football fans feel as if they’re living their own version of Bill Murray’s Groundhog Day.

It’s a cycle that repeats itself continuously. SEC teams often have artificially inflated preseason rankings. Teams that have good early starts are rewarded with astronomical gains. The teams that lose aren’t punished because of the perceived strength of the opposition. Even though the SEC has been called out, the conference’s adherents (including plenty of voices on ESPN) treat it as definitive proof of superiority, even though it’s based more on conjecture and hypothetical wins than on what happens in reality.

And now the cycle is beginning all over again.

On Tuesday, the ESPN Insights page on X posted a list of teams ranked by the top strength of schedule coming into the 2026 college football season. The post touted the SEC expanding to a nine-game conference schedule and that, according to their metrics, every SEC team made the Top 20 of the rankings. Four Big Ten teams made the cut and none from any other conference.

Immediately, social media was filled with comments and complaints that not only accused the network of stumping once again for their rights partner, but also the idea of devising strength-of-schedule metrics before a game has even been played.

Allegations that ESPN improperly favors the SEC will always follow the company as long as subjective factors like this influence who has an opportunity to play for a national championship. We are supposed to believe that Ole Miss has one of the Top 5 hardest schedules in the country when they play teams like Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, and Florida? When their non-conference lineup features Wofford and Charlotte? Where they miss out on Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas A&M? While it may work with whatever analytics ESPN has produced, it doesn’t pass the common sense test.

The sensible thing to do would be to abolish preseason rankings and only start the process when the College Football Playoff committee releases its own rankings. Give us time to see who is actually good and who is not, and use what happens on the field to evaluate teams instead of projections and opinions. But expecting anything sensible to happen in the college football world means it’s not likely to occur anytime soon.

About Matt Yoder

View all posts by Matt Yoder