Credit: ESPN

If you were watching to see how ESPN and NFL Network covered the drafting of Fernando Mendoza by the Las Vegas Raiders with the top overall selection, you may have thought you were seeing an optical illusion.

Mendoza was unanimously expected to be the first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. And instead of attending the draft in person in Pittsburgh, the Heisman Trophy and national championship winner was home with his family in Coral Gables, FL.

After the Raiders entered their pick and announced Mendoza’s name, both broadcasts went to a shot of Mendoza’s living room to see the reaction from the Indiana quarterback.

But while the videos looked the same, with Mendoza hugging his mother and greeting various family and friends, keen-eyed fans might have wondered about some peculiar differences.

In the ESPN clip, Mendoza immediately puts on a Raiders hat. In the NFL Network clip, he doesn’t. He also appears to hug people in a different order around the room.

Here’s the ESPN version…

And the NFL Network version…

What really happened here? Did the Mendozas re-tape the scene as was proposed by viral social media posts that were alleging some kind of secret scheme?

Thankfully, we don’t have to necessarily study the footage like it’s the Zapruder film to solve the mystery, thanks to a tweet from Mendoza’s former school.

The Indiana Hoosiers put out a tweet featuring footage from in the room of Fernando Mendoza getting the call from the Las Vegas Raiders about his selection. He then circles the room sans hat as in the NFL Network version of the pick. It would then stand to reason that the ESPN video was a live shot of the official announcement from the commissioner when he could put the hat on and officially become a member of the Raiders.

And if you look super closely, although the clips look and sound identical, you can see Mendoza’s phone in his hand in the NFL Network version while he is without it in the ESPN one.

The 2026 NFL Draft may have lacked a ton of drama and intrigue, especially at the top of the evening. So, for everyone hoping for a crazy explanation or conspiracy that could explain the unexplainable, like disappearing hats, supernatural Curt Cignetti powers, or something truly extraordinary, sometimes it actually is the simplest explanation of all that is the right one.