Jan 3, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; The 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship logo at the JW Marriott Houston by the Galleria. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, ESPN announced its MegaCast plans for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship between Michigan and Washington, and the broadcasts are quite familiar to anyone who has followed the MegaCast in previous years.

However, the beloved Film Room is once again absent from the lineup.

The traditional title game broadcast will be on ESPN, called by Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, and Molly McGrath.

ESPN2 has the Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show broadcast. McAfee will be on the sidelines, joined by a rotating cast of ESPN personalities and celebrities and his usual crew of AJ Hawk, Darius Butler, Anthony DiGuilio, Connor Campbell, and Ty Schmit.

Over on ESPNU, fans will get the Command Center broadcast, which is loaded with statistics and four video feeds on-screen.

The SkyCast will air on ESPNEWS, which will use the SkyCam camera angle for most plays throughout the game. Several providers will have a 4K SkyCam broadcast available, including Comcast, DirecTV, Dish Network, Optimum, Sling TV, Verizon, and YouTube TV.

Unsurprisingly, the Spanish-language broadcast will be available on ESPN Deportes. Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Katia Castorena, and Sebastian M. Christensen will be on the call.

ESPN Radio will also broadcast the game, with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Ian Fitzsimmons, and Kris Budden calling the action.

The All-22 feed, available on the ESPN app, uses a higher angle covering all 22 players on the field and will use the ESPN Radio broadcast feed.

The ESPN app also features a pair of Hometown Radio feeds, with calls from the Michigan and Washington radio broadcasters overlaid onto the main ESPN broadcast. Doug Karsch, Jon Jansen, and Jason Avant have the call for Michigan, with Tony Castricone, Cameron Cleeland, and Elise Woodward on the Washington side.

Pregame and halftime marching band performances are also available on the ESPN app.

In addition to the usual slate of social media content, ESPN will make virtual reality highlights of the game available on YouTube. An Instagram Live will be co-produced with NASA, featuring a pair of astronauts from the International Space Station. It takes place at 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday, January 8.

Here’s the full lineup of MegaCast feeds.

ESPN: main broadcast

ESPN2: Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show

ESPNU: Command Center

ESPNEWS: SkyCast

Various providers: 4K SkyCam

ESPN Deportes: Spanish-language broadcast

ESPN Radio: radio broadcast

ESPN app: All-22

ESPN app: Michigan hometown radio

ESPN app: Washington hometown radio

ESPN app: pregame and halftime marching bands

We’ll just keep holding out for a Film Room return.

[ESPN]