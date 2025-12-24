Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

If you’re planning to participate in the Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl drinking game on Wednesday evening, note that one of the people with the most influence over it is well aware of the categories.

So please drink responsibly.

The 2025 Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl between the Cal Golden Bears and Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors gets underway around 8:00 p.m. EST on ESPN. In preparation for the annual bowl tradition, “Cal Football Insider” Tony Kransinski (@wetbeefs) created a drinking game for viewers.

The official Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl Game Drinking Game. pic.twitter.com/eTLyqusnI3 — Tony Kransinski (@wetbeefs) December 19, 2025

As these things tend to go, the rules break down how much you should drink when a specific outcome happens during the game. Most instances involve an ESPN broadcaster making a particular comment or acknowledging a reference, such as the Calgorithm meme or the infamous 2024 College GameDay in Berkeley, CA.

Usually, it’s a crapshoot whether any mentions or references will happen. However, ESPN color commentator Max Browne, who will be calling the game with play-by-play announcer Chris Cotter, made it clear he is well-versed in the game. The implication is that you may want to pace yourself if you decide to participate.

The color commentator of the Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl Game is aware of the Official Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl Game Drinking Game. pic.twitter.com/cAV0EIznGx — Tony Kransinski (@wetbeefs) December 23, 2025

The big question now is whether or not mentioning the Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl drinking game during the Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl requires a sip.