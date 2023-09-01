Photo credit: ESPN

College football is back and there might not be anyone more prepared than ESPN’s Holly Rowe, who showed up to her assignment Thursday night ready to roll.

ESPN sent its lead college football crew to Salt Lake City Thursday night to broadcast the Utah Utes’ season opener against the Florida Gators. And after sideline reporter Holly Rowe saw Florida quarterback Graham Mertz take a shot of oxygen, she decided to try it for herself.

Holly Rowe enjoying her Thursday night. Respect. pic.twitter.com/ol3kY3SNhZ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 1, 2023



“This is portable oxygen,” Rowe told play-by-play voice Chris Fowler and analyst Kirk Herbstreit while holding up a can of Boost Oxygen for the camera. “This is a personal bottle of oxygen, watch.”

And with everyone watching, Rowe proceeded to put the canister of Boost Oxygen over her mouth, took a shot and received a jolt. “That just gave me a shot of oxygen right to the system!” Rowe said enthusiastically as she appeared to feel some sort of way after receiving the boost of energy.

“Wow,” Herbstreit said with much less enthusiasm, making it clear that he did not join Rowe in taking a shot of oxygen. “How bout that, huh? That’s impressive, we need that for our crew workouts on the road,” he added lethargically.

Rowe, a Utah native, was probably excited enough getting to watch the Utes win their season opener over Florida 24-11. But the shot of oxygen added a little more juice to the evening. Unfortunately, ESPN’s carriage dispute with Charter, which operates Spectrum-branded services, made it difficult for a lot of fans to watch the game, and Rowe’s oxygen shot.

