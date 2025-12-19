Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

ESPN is staying invested in the Heisman Trophy Ceremony.

The Worldwide Leader in Sports and the Heisman Trust agreed to a six-year extension for broadcast rights to the ceremony this week, according to a report by Puck sports correspondent John Ourand. ESPN carried the Heisman Trophy Ceremony every year since 1994 until this year, when ESPN opted to move the event to its sister broadcast network ABC.

As a result of the move from cable to broadcast television, the ceremony attracted its largest audience since 2012 last weekend, averaging 4.3 million viewers on ABC for Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s win.

Financial terms of the agreement were not revealed, but Ourand reports that “it’s not an especially big deal.” ESPN will continue to announce the finalists and produce shoulder programming around the event.

“It’s a vitally important partnership that goes back 32 years,” Kurt Dargis, ESPN’s senior director of programming, told Puck. “It just falls in the natural cadence of our season.”

The Heisman Trophy Ceremony will likely never be a huge television draw. The best audience for the event since 2000 was 6.0 million viewers for Mark Ingram’s win in 2009, the only time the Heisman ceremony has eclipsed 5 million viewers this millennium. Typically, viewership has fluctuated between around 2 million viewers on the low-end to 4.5 million on the high-end.

With the recent move to ABC, ESPN might be counting on the ceremony to more regularly rate towards the high-end of that distribution in the future.