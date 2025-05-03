David Hale at the end of his 24 hours inside a Buc'ees. David Hale at the end of his 24 hours inside a Buc’ees. (@ADavidHaleJoint on X.)
There have been many recent cases of football or fantasy football bets where the loser has to spend a long time in a particular restaurant or store. But ESPN’s David Hale wound up with a particularly unusual one this week, with that involving a Buc’ees truck stop.

After losing an ACC predictions bet to ESPN colleague Andrea Adelson, Hale had to spend 24 hours inside a Buc’ees. That experience even included hosting ACC Network show Inside ACCess with Adelson in front of the famed Buc’ees wall of jerky:

Here are some of Hale’s other posts from his time inside the Buc’ees:

After his Buc’ees adventure, Hale joined the Sickos Committee podcast to talk about it. And he explained how this bet came around:

“Why is the reasonable question. I lost a bet, and I am nothing if not a man of integrity. If I lose a bet, I’m going to follow through. My colleague and I, Andrea Adelson, we have an ongoing, many years running, bet on our ACC picks for the year. Typically, the results…I should say there is no reward for the winners here, because as with all things in the ACC, there is no winner. Whatever credibility I once had as a journalist has been utterly, utterly destroyed.”

But hey, Hale already has something in mind for next year’s betting stakes:

