David Hale at the end of his 24 hours inside a Buc’ees. (@ADavidHaleJoint on X.)

There have been many recent cases of football or fantasy football bets where the loser has to spend a long time in a particular restaurant or store. But ESPN’s David Hale wound up with a particularly unusual one this week, with that involving a Buc’ees truck stop.

After losing an ACC predictions bet to ESPN colleague Andrea Adelson, Hale had to spend 24 hours inside a Buc’ees. That experience even included hosting ACC Network show Inside ACCess with Adelson in front of the famed Buc’ees wall of jerky:

ICYMI: Our football/Buc-ee’s related convo with UVA QB Chandler Morris. This was a ton of fun and his ability to quickly convert Jimbo Fisher’s buyout into brisket sandwiches is why he’s perfect for the Hoos. Smart guy. pic.twitter.com/BE2zPGDs35 — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) April 30, 2025

Here are some of Hale’s other posts from his time inside the Buc’ees:

I’ve topped 10K steps today without leaving Buc-ee’s. This place is not for the faint of heart. pic.twitter.com/ghfw3azYeY — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) April 29, 2025

I’ve topped 10K steps today without leaving Buc-ee’s. This place is not for the faint of heart. pic.twitter.com/ghfw3azYeY — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) April 29, 2025

It was all fun and games for a while. Now I feel like I drank a gallon of that Panera lemonade that either kills you or gives you the power to travel through time. pic.twitter.com/S9dPWK0Vup — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) April 29, 2025

I just want to thank Buc-ee, my family, all the little people, and really everyone but @aadelsonESPN … my watch has ended. pic.twitter.com/dL2rBNBKeK — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) April 29, 2025

Thanks to my pal Mike Flynn, this mystery is solved. It’s Brett Irvin, who not only played in the W vs Michigan but started at center as a true freshman! Damn legends coming to Buc-ee’s! https://t.co/KAEGjLbE5H — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) April 29, 2025

I just want to thank Buc-ee, my family, all the little people, and really everyone but @aadelsonESPN … my watch has ended. pic.twitter.com/dL2rBNBKeK — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) April 29, 2025

After his Buc’ees adventure, Hale joined the Sickos Committee podcast to talk about it. And he explained how this bet came around:

We asked @ADavidHaleJoint why he was stuck in a Buc-ee’s for 24 hours straight. https://t.co/lGN8gogi8V pic.twitter.com/rLEMUKuYsq — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) May 2, 2025

“Why is the reasonable question. I lost a bet, and I am nothing if not a man of integrity. If I lose a bet, I’m going to follow through. My colleague and I, Andrea Adelson, we have an ongoing, many years running, bet on our ACC picks for the year. Typically, the results…I should say there is no reward for the winners here, because as with all things in the ACC, there is no winner. Whatever credibility I once had as a journalist has been utterly, utterly destroyed.”

But hey, Hale already has something in mind for next year’s betting stakes: