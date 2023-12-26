The Sickos Committee logo from Reddit. (r/SickosCommitteeCFB/.)

The Sickos Committee has become quite the presence in college football (and other sports) over the past few years, using a Twitter account, a Discord server, a subreddit, a Substack newsletter and more to cover the quirky and often less-loved sides of the sport. And that’s now led to them getting discussed at the half of the Quick Lane Bowl.

That game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Bowling Green Falcons was just 10-9 at the half. And that was with just 19 passing yards for Minnesota. And that led to ESPN play-by-play voice Connor Onion shouting out the committee on air:

Commentary going into the half of the QuickLane Bowl on ESPN: –@DustinFox37 : "Started as a track meet, turned into a turtle race." –@ConnorOnion "Turned into a classic Big Ten West game. …The @SickosCommittee is out there saying 'Ha ha ha…Yes!'" pic.twitter.com/eetLkEnzAR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 26, 2023

That was a great “Ha ha ha…Yes!” delivery from Onion. And it was quite a fitting way to send a game this low-scoring, with such poor passing numbers at that point, to half.

For those unaware, the Sickos Meme started with a cartoon Ward Sutton (under his Stan Kelly pen name, where he presents “the wrong-headed one-panels of an ultraconservative middle-aged cartoonist“) drew for The Onion in 2015, with the initial image depicting a world where TV detectives have no more crimes to solve due to drug legalization. But the “Sickos” man in the window and his “Yes, hahaha, yes!” have spread well beyond the initial image, often “used to express excitement about events others might find distasteful or unwanted” (as per KnowYourMeme).

And the Sickos Committee has done that on many fronts in college football, through their Twitter, podcast, Substack, merchandise, and more. And while they call themselves Sickos “because we watch all the games,” they’re perhaps most identified with the enjoyment of games with terrible offensive performances that few others choose to watch.

That includes many games from the Big Ten West. There, the week-by-week tracking of Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s dismal failure to live up to his contractual scoring goals (with that failure leading to the unusual midseason announcement he would not return next year) drew particular attention this fall:

An absolute heartbreaker for the Hawkeyes in Kinnick. Minnesota goes home with the win and Floyd of Rosedale; Brian Ferentz goes home with 10 points added to his total. The Climb to 325 continues. Volume up. pic.twitter.com/mHcgHuBeto — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 22, 2023

And they’ve done plenty of other Big Ten West content over the years. Here’s a small sampling of that:

The Sickos Committee Game Watch List Rankings – Week 13 THE 2021 COMMITTEE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS

?

THE 2022 COMMITTEE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS LIKE THERE WAS ANY OTHER CHOICE A FINAL BIG TEN WEST BATTLE FOR THE AGES WITH AN HISTORICALLY LOW OVER/UNDER IOWA ? NEBRASKA pic.twitter.com/tv0HW76DA0 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 23, 2023

Not a shocking decision, but glad the Sickos Committee has tabbed NU-Iowa as the game of the week. I wrote about the Big Ten West sickos game to end all sickos games yesterday:https://t.co/WzoeTpEZG8 https://t.co/POkDwt17mS — Alex Cervantes (@CervantesPAlex) October 27, 2022

It’s time rename the Big Ten West the Sickos Division @SickosCommittee https://t.co/ryKHTINhI2 — Dylan ? ? (@timetravelduck) October 1, 2022

So it’s pretty fitting for one of the final games involving a Big Ten West team (the Big Ten is ending its divisions next year due to the additions of UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington) to feature an on-air Sickos Committee shoutout. And that’s especially true when the offensive numbers at halftime were this low. That had many thinking of the Sickos, including apparently Onion in the ESPN booth.

For the record, the game did eventually get higher-scoring, finishing with a 30-24 Minnesota win. But this was a fun heading-to-halftime moment. And it was a moment where the broadcast discussion reflected the discussion taking place on Twitter and elsewhere.

[Awful Announcing on Twitter]