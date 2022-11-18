College GameDay at Montana State. (Montana State Football on Twitter.)
This Saturday has ESPN doing its first-ever College GameDay from Bozeman, Montana ahead of the Montana State Bobcats hosting the Montana Grizzlies in the 121st edition of that rivalry game. With Bozeman temperatures set for a high of 11 Fahrenheit Friday and a high of 27 Fahrenheit Saturday, that’s setting some cold-weather records for GameDay, as Matt Brown (who is on scene to cover that game) noted:

Brown, who writes the Extra Points newsletter, had some further interesting comments from his Twitter thread on this:

While the equipment challenges here are real, at least GameDay gets a spectacular backdrop:

It’s also notable that Lee Corso is currently set to appear live on GameDay Saturday. Corso has missed several editions of the show this year thanks to health issues, and hasn’t appeared there since Oct. 22. But Chris Fowler tweeted Friday that Corso is set to join GameDay Saturday:

And Rece Davis added an appeal for fans to come out:

There are certainly some challenges for GameDay in doing a show from Bozeman, first in getting the production equipment there and then in dealing with the temperatures. But there’s seemingly a lot of value to them doing this, and covering a long-established FCS rivalry like this. This is a bitter and well-precedented one, as a news article unearthed by the other Matt Brown (a college football editor at The Athletic) illustrates:

As noted in that ESPN release, this is the third new location that GameDay has been to this year. And that’s great; that helps go to show that college football is about more than just the same handful of highly-covered matchups each year. And if they’re able to overcome the weather, it should make for a fun and different show Saturday.

