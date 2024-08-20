On Tuesday, ESPN announced its lineup of college football broadcasters for the 2024 season. And while the network’s top three teams from 2023 return, none will be set in stone as the 3:30 p.m. SEC on ABC broadcast crew, with ESPN opting to rotate the broadcasters.

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe return as the company’s top broadcast team for games on ABC. The trio of Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, and Molly McGrath returns, as does the Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, and Katie George team. Each of these three teams will be part of the SEC on ABC rotation. In Week 1, it will be Tessitore/Palmer/George calling Miami/Florida on ABC (they’ll also call the Week 0 game between Florida State and Georgia Tech in Ireland), while McDonough/McElroy/McGrath will be on the call of Clemson-Georgia at noon ET and Fowler/Herbstreit/Rowe call Notre Dame-Texas A&M in primetime.

The team of Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek returns, joined by reporter Taylor McGregor, as does the SEC Network top team of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, and Cole Cubelic.

Further down the lineup, here are some other returning teams.

But naturally, there are changes in ESPN’s lineup.

Robert Griffin III’s departure from ESPN opened up a slot next to Bob Wischusen, and Louis Riddick will fill it. Kris Budden will join the pair as a reporter. Mark Jones, Riddick’s former partner, will work with Roddy Jones and reporter Quint Kessenich. Sam Acho moves to the booth full-time this season, working with Roddy Jones’ old partner Roy Philpott and reporter Taylor Davis.

As previously reported, Tom Luginbill shifts to ACC Network, working with play-by-play announcer Wes Durham and reporter Dana Boyle.

The Dave Flemming/Brock Osweiler team returns with a new reporter in Stormy Buonantony. Mike Monaco steps into the college football world to work with Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport. Dave Neal will call games with Aaron Murray and reporter Ashley ShahAhmadi. Jorge Sedano and Orlando Franklin return with Morgan Uber, moving over from Longhorn Network. Former LHN broadcast crew Lowell Galindo and Fozzy Whittaker also return. Coley Harvey will work as the new reporter with the team of Chris Cotter and Mark Herzlich. Jay Alter works with Rocky Boiman, while Rene Ingoglia will work with Mike Corey or Courtney Lyle (currently on maternity leave). Matt Schumacker teams with Dustin Fox, Noah Reed and Craig Haubert work together, and Clay Matvick will be teamed with new face Steve Addazio.

Here’s the full list of broadcast teams for ESPN’s college football coverage this season.

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath

Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden

Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor

Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang

Eric Frede, Jack Ford

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle

Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony

Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis

Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport

Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi

Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Morgan Uber

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey

Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman

Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker

Mike Corey/Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia

Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox

Noah Reed, Craig Haubert

Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio

Additional play-by play: James Westling, Jason Ross, Jr., Drew Carter, Roxy Bernstein, Richard Cross, Shawn Kenney, Beth Mowins, Doug Sherman, Ted Emrich

Additional analysts: Charlie Strong, Barrett Brooks, Charles Arbuckle, Tyoka Jackson, Forrest Conoly

Additional reporters: Sherree Burruss, Marilyn Payne, Tori Petry, Ashley Stroehlein

This is admittedly a lot of information, a testament to the ridiculous amount of college football ESPN airs each week. Perhaps the most interesting note is the rotating of announcers for the 3:30 p.m. SEC on ABC game each week. That gives ESPN some flexibility in case the mid-afternoon game is or is not the best game the company will air each week.

During the SEC’s long run on CBS, the network’s top team only wouldn’t call that game if there was a doubleheader and a better game in primetime. That won’t be the case on ABC, where Disney’s commitment to multiple conferences gives the company more flexibility as to which team will call which game.

