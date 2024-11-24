Photo Credit: FS1

Throughout much of the college football season, the running for the Heisman Trophy has largely been a two-horse race, with Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty and Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter dominating on a weekly basis. And unfortunately for FS1 analyst Chase Daniel, the race didn’t get any more clear on Saturday.

While there are some other outside candidates like Miami quarterback Cam Ward or Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, you would be hard-pressed to find many arguing that the clear front runners for the award at this point isn’t either Jeanty or Hunter.

Both players largely only further cemented their respective claim even further on Saturday. Hunter recorded eight receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns with seven tackles of defense, albeit in a losing effort against Kansas. Later in the day, Jeanty rushed for 169 yards and found the end zone once in a narrow victory over Wyoming.

The impressive play from both Jeanty and Hunter seemingly had Chase Daniel quite torn between which player is currently the one to beat. So much so that he actually posted about on social media in separate parts of the day on Saturday.

First, he touted for Hunter to be the Heisman winner shortly after his second touchdown of the day.

“This man needs the Heisman,” wrote Daniel of Hunter.

This man needs the Heisman pic.twitter.com/sGTTjxHutV — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) November 23, 2024

Once the Colorado-Kansas game had concluded, Daniel turned his attention to Boise State and Jeanty, claiming that the Broncos star is his “number one Heisman” candidate after he scored on a 61-yard run in the first quarter.

“This is why Ashton Jeanty is my #1 Heisman,” wrote Daniel. “Neck and neck with Travis Hunter.”

This is why Ashton Jeanty is my #1 Heisman…neck and neck with Travis Hunter pic.twitter.com/VDubMiaRco — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) November 24, 2024

Emmanuel Acho, a co-host of The Facility alongside Daniel every weekday on FS1, took notice of this and decided to poke fun at his colleague over his indecisiveness.

“Pick one!!! Lol,” wrote Acho with a screenshot of Daniel’s previous post praising Hunter.

If you are tired of seeing Daniel flip-flop on this topic, it unfortunately seems like this isn’t going to stop anytime soon. He replied to Acho’s post, saying that since he isn’t a voter he can flip-flop all the way to the Heisman Trophy Ceremony if he so chooses.

“I ain’t a voter!!! I can flip flop every week, every quarter, every day,” wrote Daniel.

I ain’t a voter!!! I can flip flop every week, every qtr, every day — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) November 24, 2024

To be fair to Daniel, both Jeanty and Hunter have made it incredibly difficult to choose between the two because each has shown up each and every week with great play. But maybe we will see Daniel make a definitive prediction on the matter sometime down the road.

[Emmanuel Acho on X]