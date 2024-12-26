Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback David Lynch (16) is sacked by Toledo Rockets defensive end D’Andre Ragin (10) on a crucial third down, during the first half of the 2024 GameAbove Sports Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. Toledo was up 20-12 at halftime.

It’s always interesting to see an announcer jinx or reverse jinx. The GameAbove Sports Bowl in Detroit (formerly the Quick Lane Bowl) Thursday certainly delivered the former, with analyst Dustin Fox discussing how well walk-on redshirt freshman Pitt QB David Lynch (playing due to an injury to regular starter Eli Holstein, and making his first college start) was playing right before Lynch threw a pick-six:

The GameAbove Sports Bowl featured an amazing announcer jinx of Pitt QB David Lynch from analyst Dustin Fox. pic.twitter.com/ohwR4bm1Z0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 26, 2024

Fox says “Goodness gracious, David Lynch, I didn’t think he’d throw 13 times to start this game this early. But he’s been impressive. Big, big, big kid, you know, 6’3”, 225 pounds.” And that promptly led to the pick-six on the next play, called by play-by-play voice Matt Schumacker.

Unlike some announcer jinxes, this was quite reasonable commentary from Fox. It was surprising how often Pitt had gone to the passing game so early considering their quarterback situation. Veteran starter Holstein had been out since a Nov. 23 injury against Louisville, and that saw backup Nate Yarnell start the season finale against Boston College, but Yarnell then entered the transfer portal. So that led to them tabbing Lynch, and he had been doing well to this point. But that changed quickly after Fox noted it.

Another dimension here is all of the jokes about Lynch and the director who shares his name. Those have been common, especially given how strangely this bowl has unfolded (including Pitt blocking an early convert and returning it for two points):

David Lynch hasn’t been blindsided like that since ABC cancelled Twin Peaks — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 26, 2024

The GameAbove Sports Bowl isn’t a football game mixed with a David Lynch film. It’s a David Lynch football game. https://t.co/SHN4hmnkT7 — Chris Peak (@PantherLair) December 26, 2024

Overall, though, Lynch and the Panthers are doing well given the circumstances. They led 23-20 at the end of the third quarter, and did so despite that early announcer jinx from Fox.

[Awful Announcing on X]