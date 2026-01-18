Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he plans to sign an executive order that would prevent other football games from going head-to-head with the annual Army-Navy game.

He made the announcement in a post on his Truth Social app Saturday night.

“The Army-Navy Game is one of our Greatest American Traditions – Unmatched Patriotism, Courage, and Honor! This incredible Tradition is now at risk of being pushed aside by more College Playoff Games, and Big TV Money. NOT ANYMORE! “Under my Administration, the second Saturday in December belongs to Army-Navy, and ONLY Army-Navy! I will soon sign a Historic Executive Order securing an EXCLUSIVE 4 hour Broadcast window, so this National Event stands above Commercial Postseason Games. No other Game or Team can violate this Time Slot!!! “On the field, they are rivals, but on the battlefield they are America’s unstoppable Patriots, defending our Country with tremendous Strength and Heart. We must protect the Tradition, and the Players, who protect us. Please let this serve as Notice to ALL Television Networks, Stations, and Outlets. God Bless America, and God Bless our great Army-Navy Game!!!”

Reading between the lines, it’s important to remember that CBS has the broadcasting rights to the Army-Navy game through 2038. CBS is owned by Paramount Skydance, whose CEO is David Ellison, the son of centibillionaire Larry Ellison. The Ellisons are big Trump supporters who have worked closely with his administration to complete the merger of Skydance and Paramount Global, and are currently attempting to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery.

One could infer that this announcement is less about the sanctity of Army-Navy and more of a quid pro quo effort between Trump and the Ellisons, as they have a vested interest in the game maintaining its ownership of that weekend.

Trump’s announcement did not offer specifics on whether it applies only to football games or to other college sports in early December. That said, his specific reference to playoff games seems to imply that he is attempting to keep the College Football Playoff from moving its schedule back or starting earlier if it decides to expand to 16 or 24 teams.

Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger noted that if the CFP were to expand to 16 teams, one proposal could see two play-in games held on the same day as Army-Navy.

Trump’s announcement also just so happens to come days before the Jan. 23 deadline for conference commissioners, plus Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua, to make a decision on expansion.

It’s questionable how enforceable this proposed executive order would be (several of his many executive orders have been blocked or put on hold), but it’s entirely possible that this is more of a well-timed threat than something that will actually happen.