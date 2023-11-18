Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Tennessee fans were treated to something special on Saturday when music icon Dolly Parton strode onto the field at Neyland Stadium at the end of the first quarter and belted out “Rocky Top” as the Vols attempted to knock off the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.

In just about the most Tennessee fashion possible, Parton was accompanied on the field by Volunteers football legend Peyton Manning. Backed by the University of Tennessee Choir and the Pride of the Southland Band, Parton belted out the words as the entire stadium sang together in unison. Dolly even invited Georgia fans to join.

One of the greatest Rocky Top renditions of all time.@DollyParton pic.twitter.com/JA9uhZ1v4H — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 18, 2023

Afterward, Parton joined CBS Sports sideline reporter Jenny Dell to discuss the big moment.

“It was great,” said Parton. “I couldn’t hear ’cause my sound went out and the stadium was so loud…I was honored to be here.”

At that point, Dell sent it back to Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson in the booth to call the next play. However, that’s when Parton decided she wanted to keep singing. Nessler started calling the play but it became clear to everyone that if Dolly Parton wants to keep singing “Rocky Top,” it’s best to send things back her way.

Dolly Parton's singing interrupts Brad Nessler's play-by-play. Or, Brad Nessler's play-by-play interrupts Dolly Parton's singing. pic.twitter.com/Sp7reY5vjR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 18, 2023

Dell and Parton then continued talking over the next play and only when the icon was done did Nessler come back into the audio feed. Fair enough.

Some viewers would have been more than happy for CBS to just do a DollyCast of the game from there on out.

Alternative play by play, but it's just Dolly singing and telling stories as someone gets lit up over the middle. https://t.co/TBNzHBOVAy — Justin Horneker (@hornekerjustin) November 18, 2023

Let’s be honest, a lot of Tennessee fans would probably take that over listening to Danielson.

[AA on Twitter, WATE]