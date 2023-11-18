Dolly Parton sings Rocky Top during a football game between Tennessee and Georgia Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
By Sean Keeley

Tennessee fans were treated to something special on Saturday when music icon Dolly Parton strode onto the field at Neyland Stadium at the end of the first quarter and belted out “Rocky Top” as the Vols attempted to knock off the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.

In just about the most Tennessee fashion possible, Parton was accompanied on the field by Volunteers football legend Peyton Manning. Backed by the University of Tennessee Choir and the Pride of the Southland Band, Parton belted out the words as the entire stadium sang together in unison. Dolly even invited Georgia fans to join.

Afterward, Parton joined CBS Sports sideline reporter Jenny Dell to discuss the big moment.

“It was great,” said Parton. “I couldn’t hear ’cause my sound went out and the stadium was so loud…I was honored to be here.”

At that point, Dell sent it back to Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson in the booth to call the next play. However, that’s when Parton decided she wanted to keep singing. Nessler started calling the play but it became clear to everyone that if Dolly Parton wants to keep singing “Rocky Top,” it’s best to send things back her way.

Dell and Parton then continued talking over the next play and only when the icon was done did Nessler come back into the audio feed. Fair enough.

Some viewers would have been more than happy for CBS to just do a DollyCast of the game from there on out.

Let’s be honest, a lot of Tennessee fans would probably take that over listening to Danielson.

About Sean Keeley

About Sean Keeley

Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Editorial Strategy Director for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels.

