Drew Allar Dodge commercial

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar has finally been put out of his misery.

No, not like that. Allar can finally stop being the butt of every joke on Saturday and Sunday as he involuntarily graces your television screens despite his season-long injury. Yes, college football fans have seen a lot of Drew Allar since his season-ending ankle injury early in October. That’s because he is prominently featured in a Dodge Ram commercial with Terry Crews.

“Hemi engines, hurricanes, Cummins too! Drew Allar, this NIL deal is for you!” Crews bellows out to millions of football fans each weekend.

Well, Dodge has gotten the memo. The truck manufacturer has officially removed the ailed Allar from the commercial, unveiling a new version of the spot this weekend.

It appears that our long, national nightmare is over. Dodge debuted a new version of the Terry Crews commercial today, sans Drew Allar. https://t.co/uvL3bKFfiW pic.twitter.com/Aphm8MkX7R — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 22, 2025

Perhaps the commercial wouldn’t be so grating if the Penn State Nittany Lions have had a season to remember, as was expected in Happy Valley in September. Alas, Penn State has had a season to forget, sitting at 5-6 and having already fired their head coach after being ranked preseason No. 2.

Credit to Dodge, I suppose. This could’ve gone on all season and us fans would’ve had little to no recourse, other than complaining on social media. Maybe Allar, who is NFL Draft bound after this season, can secure himself another national television spot for another brand during his pro career. Progressive is always looking for backup quarterbacks these days, after all.

Drew Allar, this NIL deal is no longer for you.